Erica White Garrett, a cherished mother, grandmother, partner, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, passed away on August 30, 2024, at the age of 57. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Erica spent her entire life in Overland Park, where she was deeply involved in her community and touched countless lives. Erica radiated kindness, generosity and dedication to caring for the well-being of her family and community.

Erica graduated from Rockhurst University in 1989 before earning her Juris Doctor degree from UMKC School of Law in 1993. She dedicated 27 years of her professional life to the Federal Bankruptcy Court as a career law clerk, where her dedication and expertise were widely respected.

Erica loved supporting local vendors and the community at the Downtown Overland Park Farmers Market. She took immense joy in preparing meals and hosting special events for her family and friends. Her culinary efforts made every occasion memorable, and she was adored for her thoughtful and generous spirit. She also gave generously of her time and culinary skills to St. Mary’s Food Kitchen, where she contributed to feeding those in need.

Erica is predeceased by her parents, Edward (Gene) and Ursula White, and brother Jerome. She is survived by her loving fiancé, Steve Mitchell; her son, William Brandon Garrett; her grandson, Lachlan Garrett; her sisters Angela Brill and Monica Westhoven (and her husband Steve); her brother Alex White (and his wife Bridget); her nieces Faith and Libby; her nephews Nick, Eric, Mitchell, Colin, and Alex Jr.; along with numerous aunts, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.

A Mass celebrating Erica’s life will be held at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Overland Park, KS, on Friday, September 13 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be in the church prior to the Mass, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and gathering will take place in the church basement immediately following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UMKC School of Law “Student Emergency Funds, In Memory of Erica White Garrett” at law.umkc.edu/give. Checks can be made payable to the UMKC Law Foundation (with memo “Student Emergency Funds in Memory of Erica White Garrett”) and mailed to UMKC Law Foundation, 500 E 52nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64110.

Erica’s kindness, generosity, and love for her family and community will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.