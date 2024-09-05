John Michael, (Mike), Lichter, 67, and formerly of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away in Lenexa, KS on August 7, 2024.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Thursday September 12, 2024 at the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish – St. Cecelia in Algona.

Inurnment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Algona, Iowa.

Mike was born in El Paso, TX to Jack Lichter and Pat (Taylor) Lichter. Mike graduated High School in Lee’s Summit, MO in 1975. He then graduated from American Trades Institute in Dallas, TX in the field of Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration. Mike retired in 2022.

Mike made friends wherever he went, and always had a big smile for everyone. Mike will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.

Mike enjoyed fishing, golfing, and an avid collector of coins. Mike was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Left to cherish Mike’s memory is his father, Jack and his mother, Pat; his sister, Marci (Joe) Crawford; niece, Kara (Cole) Teasley.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walt and Erma Lichter and Keith and Edrie Taylor.