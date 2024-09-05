Marjorie Jean Busby

January 31, 1931 — August 25, 2024

Leawood, Kansas

Marjorie Jean Phillips Busby fondly known as Marjean was born January 31st, 1931.

She was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri and attended Paseo High School and the University of Missouri where she majored in journalism. She put that journalism degree and her terrific writing skills to work at The Kansas City Star for more than 40 yrs.

While working at The Star, she met her husband Robert (Bob) Busby, and they traveled together to many major sporting events including several Olympic Games. Marjean was a VERY organized and thoughtful woman and lovingly tended to Bob while he was ill. He preceded her in death in 1989.

After Bob’s passing, Marjean continued to travel and make new friends from around the world, enjoy her lunches and dinners with friends, her cat’s company, live theatre, and the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art.

Marjean passed on August 25th at Village Shalom where she had resided for the last 7 years. She is survived by two stepdaughters Sarah Campbell and Mary Busby, two nieces, Barbara Selzer and Robin Kraft and nephew Jim Phillips, along with several great nieces and nephews. She will be truly missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled later this fall.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.