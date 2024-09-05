July 27, 1931 — September 2, 2024

Overland Park

Rosemary Connors, age 93, died September 2, 2024. Rosemary was born on July 27, 1931 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Maddalena Cammuca and George DiNoto from Palermo, Sicily. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Fort Dodge; became a registered nurse through Mercy School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa; lived and worked in the 1950s with the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Santa Barbara, California; and married James Connors, her high school sweetheart, in 1961. Beginning in 1965, she practiced her profession as a Registered Nurse for 15 years at Valley View Family Medical in Overland Park. She became one of the first family Nurse Practitioners in Johnson County through the University of Kansas in 1974.

Rosemary was extraordinarily dedicated to her patients, often going above and beyond the call of duty during her off hours and welcoming patients without a support structure into our family gatherings. She eventually entered the field of home healthcare and served at Shawnee Mission Hospital and at Clinicare, where she was the Director of Nursing. After retiring from nursing, she became a real estate agent at Reece Nichols, where she especially loved helping young families buy their first homes.

The Connors family attended Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park, where Rosemary served for over 20 years in many volunteer roles. The family especially enjoyed her zeal in orchestrating funeral lunches in the church hall. Rosemary also volunteered for many years at the Duchesne health clinic in Wyandotte County. She modeled how to live the Catholic works of mercy in every aspect of her life. She was devoted to her career, her family, her faith, and, in the past few years, her fellow residents (especially those in need) in her senior living community.

In addition to her beloved husband Jim, who passed away in 2011, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe and Paul DiNoto. She leaves behind her daughters Theresa Hursh (husband Ken and children Genevieve, Andrew and Bernadette), Lori McGroder (husband Mike and children Joe, Jake and Meg), and Kathleen Halling (husband Jim and children, Anthony, Brigid, Mary Cate and Tess); her son Mike (wife DeNeve and children Jim and Kevin); a legacy of great grand-children who adored her (Fiona, Frankie, Jud, Theo, Edie, Clark, Evie, Hank, Gus, Nora, Dean, Benny and Vincent), and several dear nieces and nephews and their families.

A visitation will begin at 11:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, and luncheon immediately following– all at Curé of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, Kansas.

The family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Rosemary Connors Memorial Fund.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.