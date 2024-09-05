December 18, 1947 — August 25, 2024

Leawood, Kansas

A live stream will begin when the Prayer Service starts around 3:00 pm CST on Thursday, September 5, 2024. To view, please click on the blue “Watch Event” button under the “Events” section, or visit the following link: https://www.facebook.com/MuehlebachFuneralCare

Suzanne Marie Cruise, a radiant spirit and gifted artist, departed this world on August 25, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and passion that will continue to inspire all who knew her. Born on December 18, 1947, Suzanne embraced life with an artist’s heart, nurturing her talents and dedicating herself to her craft.

She pursued her dreams with fervor, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts along with a minor in Metal Smithing from the esteemed University of Kansas. For two fulfilling decades, Suzanne painted her vibrant visions into life as a freelance artist, exploring the depths of her imagination and crafting pieces that spoke to the soul. In 1990, she established Suzanne Cruise Creative Services, ascending to the pivotal role of Art Licensing Agent, through which she nurtured the art of many while sharing her own unique perspective with the world.

Suzanne’s life was intertwined with the support and love of her family. She was preceded in death by her cherished parents, Kenneth and Freda Cruise, along with her beloved brother, James Cruise. The warmth of family ties remained strong as she is survived by her brother Ken (Patricia) Cruise, and her devoted sisters, Carol Ann Cruise, Lenore Handlen, and Marilyn (Albert) Stocker. The family circle also embraces Suzanne’s dear friend Patrick Cheek, sister-in-law, Jackie Cruise, and extends to her cherished niece, Liz Handlen, and her beloved nephews—Matthew, Stefan, Patrick, Tony, Craig, Michael, and Bret—as well as several beloved grand nieces and nephews who carry her memory forward.

Friends and family will gather to celebrate Suzanne’s extraordinary life and artistry during visitation services on September 5, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 3:00 PM at Muehlebach Funeral Care, located at 6800 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131.

As they honor and remember her remarkable journey, those who knew Suzanne are reminded of her unwavering spirit and creative heart—a legacy that will forever shine brightly in the hearts of all she touched.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest a donation in Suzanne’s name to Operation Wildlife, 23375 Guthrie Road, Linwood, Kansas 66052

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.