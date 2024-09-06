A message from Merriam: Merriam’s Turkey Creek Car & Motorcycle Show is on September 14

More Than 60 Awards; $4,000 Grand Prize Drawing!



Don’t miss this full day of classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles at the Turkey Creek Car & Motorcycle Show in Merriam!

This annual tradition kicks off at Merriam Marketplace on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony starting at 3:30 p.m.

This event is FREE for spectators! While you’re there, view around 300 classic vehicles while you enjoy music by DJ Rick Frederick, food trucks, and car enthusiasts who are happy to talk about their motor memories!

Food is available for purchase from Eat Schmidt, Wing Stand, Knights of Columbus, and Polar Oasis.

Free parking is available across the street at 5701 Merriam Drive and Waterfall Park (5191 Merriam Drive). Accessible parking is located at the intersection of 58th Terrace and Hocker Drive.

Learn more about the Turkey Creek Car & Motorcycle Show !



Register your vehicle

All classes of cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome to participate in this show! It’s $25 per vehicle for preregistration and $35 per vehicle if you register on the event day. Register today!

Preregistered entries receive:

Car show calendar featuring previous year’s calendar award winners

Custom-designed t-shirt and dash plaque with the car show logo

Entry to win the $4,000 grand prize to be spent at any Gold Sponsor

Schedule of events

7:30 a.m. – Parking Lot Opens

8 a.m. – Preregistration Packet Pickup

8 a.m.-2 p.m. – Day-of-Event Registration

10 a.m. – Show Opens for Spectators

3:30 p.m. – Awards Ceremony



Volunteers needed!

This event wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers. Volunteers can assist with registration, traffic control, and parking. Sign up today!

Thank you to our sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Midwestern Mechanical

Mitzi Ryburn Agency

Oakes Auto

Penguin Pawn & Gun

Shawnee Mission Ford

Suburban Rod & Customs

Toshiba Business Solutions

True Auto Parts and Paint

Reynolds Automotive

Silver Sponsors