Blue Valley School Buzz: BVEF celebrates the Power of One at annual breakfast

At its 34th annual Community Breakfast, Blue Valley Educational Foundation highlighted the impact one student, one teacher, one school, one district and one community can make on a lifetime. The Foundation also inducted Tom Mitchell, former BVEF board member and Blue Valley Schools Board of Education member, into its Hall Of Fame.

The record-breaking $420,000 funds raised at the event will fund Excellence in Education classroom grants and impact grants benefiting the entire district. BVEF has collaborated with Blue Valley Schools for over three decades, significantly enhancing educational opportunities within the district. To learn more, visit www.fundbv.org.