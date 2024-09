A burger restaurant with a robust Johnson County presence has opened its latest location in the county.

Burger chain Five Guys celebrated its grand opening in Overland Park on Friday, after relocating from a space further south on Metcalf Avenue.

Five Guys operates at 9133 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant occupies a space at the Glenwood Commons shopping center at 91st and Metcalf, near Summer Moon Coffee and WingStop.

Pizza chain Pie Five previously occupied that space, before closing earlier this summer after roughly a decade.

Five Guys previously operated another location a few miles south, at 12025 Metcalf Ave. (This location is now closed, as of today, according to a release).

Five Guys operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.



Five Guys offers “hand prepared” burgers and fries

The Virginia-based chain is primarily known for its hamburgers, cheeseburgers and “boardwalk-style” fries.

In addition to burgers and fries, Five Guys also offers other items like grilled cheese sandwiches, hot dogs and BLT sandwiches.

The restaurant also offers milkshakes that customers can add various “mix-ins” to — such as Reese’s peanut butter cups, Oreos, bananas and strawberries.

This marks Five Guys’ sixth JoCo location

The Virginia-based chain also has locations at the Oak Park Mall and the Bluhawk shopping center in Overland Park.

Outside of Overland Park, Five Guys also operates franchises in Shawnee, Olathe and Mission.

Across the state line, the chain has more locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

