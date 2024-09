The city of Prairie Village is celebrating jazz this weekend.

Prairie Village’s 13th Jazz Fest, a jazz music festival at Harmon Park, kicks off at 3 p.m. on Sept. 7 with a live performance by the Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights, a years-long tradition.

Councilmember Dave Robinson said at the Sept. 3 Prairie Village City Council meeting that the committee, public works and a host of volunteers are ready to pull off a successful event — and that it looks like Kansas weather is going to cooperate.

“I’m going to knock on wood and hope that the weather holds up and we can have the turnout like we did last year,” Robinson said. “(I) encourage everyone to come, stop by, listen to the music and enjoy the festivities that we have planned for Saturday.”

Grab your blankets and chairs to find a spot on the hill and enjoy an evening of music, food and community in Prairie Village.

A look at the local lineup

There are five different live music performances scheduled for Jazz Fest. The lineup — which features local jazz bands and quartets — and timestamps are below:

It is $5 admission for adults, with food, drinks for purchase

Admission is $5 for adults, but children ages 18 and younger can get in for free.

There is free parking at SM East, the pool, Mission Bible Church and Community of Christ Bible Church.

There are six different food trucks that will be at the event, including The Mad Greek, Eat Schmidt and Polar Oasis.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs, but outside food and drink are prohibited.

No pets are allowed, unless it is a service dog for someone with a disability.

There are still volunteer opportunities

As of Friday morning, there were still six volunteer spots available.

Sign up to work at an admissions booth online here.

Volunteers get free admission into JazzFest as well as a t-shirt.

