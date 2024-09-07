fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-35 near Antioch Road

Three fire trucks and three ambulances on the scene Friday night on southbound I-35 near Antioch following a multi-vehicle wreck. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Johnson County Med-Act says three people were injured in a crash on southbound Interstate 35 near Antioch Road on Friday night.

Firefighters from the Overland Park Fire Department and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 responded with Med-Act paramedics to the crash at 9:10 p.m.

The first firefighters to arrive at the scene reported that at least four vehicles were involved, one off into the grass.

Overland Park and Merriam officers directed all traffic to the left lane so that firefighters and paramedics could access the scene by driving the wrong way down the exit ramp for Antioch Road.

Johnson County Med-Act Public Information Officer Joe Folsom says one person was critically injured, and two others sustained minor injuries.

“A 28-year-old female was transported in critical condition with pelvic and extremity injuries to a local hospital,” Folsom said. “Also transported was an 18-year-old male patient who suffered minor head injuries, and a 42-year-old female patient was transported for a minor chest and extremity injuries.”

Radio traffic indicates that one woman was standing outside her stalled vehicle on the right shoulder of I-35 just before the Antioch Road exit ramp. Then, the driver of an SUV that was trying to exit sideswiped the stalled vehicle and the woman.

A second lane reopened shortly before midnight.

All lanes of the highway reopened just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

