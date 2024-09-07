Your Library: Library is trusted resource for reliable election information

As the Kansas City region and the U.S. prepare for a crucial November 5 election, Johnson County Library reminds the community that it is a trusted, non-partisan resource for free access to local and national voter information.

Patrons can educate themselves about the candidates and issues through books, periodicals, newspapers and online news outlets with no paywall. They can also attend candidate forums, enjoy debate watch parties, pick up excellent voter guides, register to vote and vote.

Voter information boards are displayed at all branches, with important dates and other reminders. Some Library branches serve as polling places and also have secure ballot drop boxes.

“We try to take a really positive and encouraging spin on supporting voters,” said Program Coordinator Ashley Fick, who has overseen the Library’s civic engagement programming for 11 years. “We want voting to feel accessible, not overwhelming. We’re here to help make the entire process easy.”

For the 2024 General Election, the Library will provide resources about the Kansas 3rd Congressional District, state Senate and House races, the Johnson County District Attorney and Sheriff’s races, and several Johnson County Commission District races. More information is available at jocolibrary.org/research/information-voters.

“We are particularly highlighting the Kansas City media collective’s voter guide,” Fick said. Kansas City’s major media outlets are teaming up to provide information for both Missouri and Kansas, free of charge. The General Election voter guide will be available online but Fick is excited that print versions will also be available in all branches.

The last Presidential election was in 2020, when the COVID pandemic made public gatherings difficult. This year, Fick is eager to welcome patrons into Johnson County Library’s branches for all sorts of in-person voter engagement opportunities.

A Presidential Debate Watch Party is scheduled Sept. 10 at Central Resource Library. All are welcome. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and people must arrive before doors close at 8 p.m. Fick recalls that many teens attended a 2016 debate watch party, and she is hopeful this event will also be fun and compelling, with popcorn and Debate Bingo cards.

For the primary election, Johnson County Library provided space for the Johnson County Post’s candidate forums for Sheriff, District Attorney and County Commission District 6 races. Fick said they were well attended, and additional forums are being planned ahead of the General Election.

“We work extremely hard to make sure we offer thoughtful and thorough programs that give people the chance to connect with the candidates and learn more and make informed decisions,” she said.

The Library also has a great partnership with the League of Women Voters of Johnson County.

“It’s very significant,” Fick said. “They make it easy to offer voting information at all our locations. They go into the branches and chat with patrons, helping them find their polling places and giving them the information they need. A personal connection is what they offer us.”

Marie Hernandez, who chairs the League’s voter information team, said voting is vital to a community’s civic health. The League’s 411 site helps people understand who is running locally and what they stand for.

The Library and the League are both well-respected, non-partisan organizations. The partnership serves both organizations well, Hernandez said, as they team up for candidate “meet and greets” that are opportunities for civil, respectful discourse.

“That’s an important part, the place they play in the voter education and voter registration space,” Hernandez said.

Once election season ends, the Library and the League continue to provide information and exposure to elected officials and a wide variety of viewpoints. They host well-attended legislative coffees where patrons ask questions and elected representatives get valuable constituent feedback. It’s another way that the Library fulfills its commitment to connect community members in a very positive way, over local issues that matter.

Johnson County Library is your trusted source for reliable election information. Explore resources that help you evaluate media, learn about local government, catch the latest news, and engage with the community. Get started at jocolibrary.org/community-matters.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom