One person was killed and two others injured in a high-speed crash on College Boulevard near Lackman Road in Lenexa on Saturday evening that investigators suspect was the result of drunk driving.

In a news release, Lenexa PD spokesperson Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said Lenexa officers were called to the 15200 block of College Boulevard at about 5:30 p.m. for an injury crash.

Firefighters from Lenexa and Olathe were dispatched to respond along with three Johnson County Med-Act ambulances.

The crash happened on eastbound College Boulevard at Thompson Avenue.

Chavez said the crash involved a Subaru WRX and a Nissan Altima.

Both drivers have been identified as adult males.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that both vehicles were traveling east on College Boulevard in the 15200 block when the Subaru rear-ended the Nissan, causing both cars to leave the roadway,” Chavez said.

The two vehicles came to a stop more than 400 feet apart.

Johnson County Med-Act Public Information Officer Joe Folsom said a 72-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene, and both male drivers were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Lenexa Police confirm the woman who was killed was a passenger in the Nissan.

“The driver of the Subaru was discharged from the hospital at approximately 8:30 p.m. and was taken into custody by our officers on suspicion of driving under the influence,” Chavez said.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that Lenexa Police arrested a 31-year-old man who has been booked on a pending charge of reckless second-degree murder.

Officers from the Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continue to investigate the crash.

During the investigation, the eastbound lanes of College Boulevard were closed at Lakeview Avenue for several hours, with all lanes reopening around midnight.

No other details were immediately available.