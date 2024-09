Plans for a new discount grocery store in Overland Park appear to be moving forward.

Construction has begun on the new Aldi grocery store planned for the Southglen shopping center — in a space formerly occupied by a buybuy BABY store.

Representatives with the company said the store will open its doors by the end of the year.

Aldi will be at 12055 Metcalf Ave.

The grocery store will occupy a space on the eastern end of the shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

buybuy BABY shuttered in that space before closing last summer.

The space was also previously a Borders bookstore, which closed in 2011.

The only other actively filled space in that multi-tenant building is occupied by clothing retailer Old Navy.

Another tenant is coming soon next door

The space next to the future Aldi store was occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond (of which buybuy BABY is a subsidiary) until last summer when that store closed as well.

Pan-Asia Supermarket, which is currently located nearby at 11940 Metcalf Ave., plans to move into that space.

Representatives at that store previously estimated that Pan-Asia Market will be moved into its new space by this upcoming winter or spring.

This marks the 10th JoCo Aldi store

The Southglen store will serve as the fourth location in Overland Park as well.

In addition to Overland Park, Aldi also has stores in Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe.

Across the state line, the company has 10 stores in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more local business news? Fitness company offering personalized workouts opening soon in Overland Park