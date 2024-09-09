March 8, 1952 — August 8, 2024

Lenexa, Kansas

Connie A. Armstrong (Oldham), 72, of Lenexa, KS, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2024.

Connie was born March 8, 1952, in Kansas City, MO, where she grew up and attended Bishop Lillis High School. She married her sweetheart, James Armstrong, in 1972 and they created a loving family that included three children.

She was so caring and dedicated to the well-being of children that she not only loved and nurtured her own children, she also fostered many newborns in need.

One of Connie’s life-long aspirations was to be a teacher. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and started her career teaching at Holy Spirit Catholic School. She wanted to provide the best learning experience possible for her students, so she earned her Master’s in English from the University of Missouri Kansas City and became the principal at St. Stephen’s Academy. She created a joyful and welcoming school and was universally adored by her students. Her legacy of love did not end there. She continued teaching English as a Second Language at Briarwood Elementary until she retired.

Connie was devoted to her children and husband and would prepare delicious meals of meat and potatoes, ready at 5:30 every day, and eaten as a family. She had many hobbies that included sewing, crocheting, and knitting clothes for her grandchildren, playing charades when camping with family, traveling, and going on cruises with James, as well as visiting Las Vegas. Connie cherished spending time conversing with family and friends, and she was loved by all who knew her. Connie always saw the good in people. She was patient, kind and always a calming presence and a good listener.

Connie now rests with her husband of 50 years, and she will be missed, loved, and never forgotten. Connie is survived by; son James (Racky) Armstrong; son Matthew (Carmelle) Armstrong; daughter Kelly (Scott) Sime; three grandchildren Olive Armstrong, Owen Sime, and Charlotte Sime; and sister Kathie DeLeve.

