September 27, 1931 — September 6, 2024

Leawood, KS

Edward H. Hall, Jr. passed away on September 6, 2024 at Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Ed was born on September 27, 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri to Edward H. Hall, Sr. and Margaret (Cravens) Hall. He attended Bishop Hogan High School and Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, and was a graduate of the University of Kansas, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity. Ed went on to own EH Hall Contractors in Kansas City, Kansas, from 1965-1993.

Ed married Rosemary Cody on April 24, 1954, and together they have enjoyed 70 wonderful years of marriage. They were members of Village Presbyterian Church. Together they enjoyed Ed’s favorite activity, traveling; they traveled to over 82 countries and five continents. Additionally, Ed loved watching Kansas Jayhawk Basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs, the latter of which he was a longtime season ticket holder. He was a friend of Bill W. for 52 years.

Ed was a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Rosemary; children: Maureen Wise (Steve), Tracy Hall (Debbie Freely-Hall), and Karen Coyle; grandchildren: Stephanie VanHoose, Matt Hall, Jennifer Wise, Sarah Garcia, and Ashley Witherspoon; great grandchildren: Colin VanHoose, Nick VanHoose, Bayley Helten Lee, Brooke Helten, Lane Witherspoon, Everett Hall, and Elsie Hall.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, John Hall.

Services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, September 11, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, with interment to follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ed’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals at https://www.stjude.org/give.html