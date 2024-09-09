JCCC Updates: JCCC launches nationwide search for next President

By Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator

On Tuesday, September 16, from 6-7 p.m. Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will host a listening session for JCCC stakeholders and interested community members to provide thoughts to inform the College’s search for its next President. These listening sessions are an initial step in the formal search process.

Listening sessions

This is one of a series of listening sessions that will be held September 16–18, 2024, to collect ideas from a broad range of JCCC supporters, including students, faculty, and staff.

During the sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to share thoughts about the characteristics, accomplishments, and experiences the ideal Presidential candidate should bring to the position. In addition, JCCC will seek feedback from participants regarding future opportunities and challenges for the College and its new President. The input provided will help JCCC and its recruitment partner, Academic Search Inc., to develop recruitment messaging and a “Search Profile” for the position.

Earlier this summer, the College’s Board of Trustees unanimously selected Academic Search to lead efforts to find the next President. The firm has conducted more than 2,400 successful searches for college presidents, chancellors, provosts, vice presidents, and deans in a variety of disciplines. All sessions will be held in person on JCCC’s main campus in Overland Park. Learn more.

Presidential search timeline

After the September listening sessions, JCCC hopes to announce details on the formal application process for the presidential search in October. It is initially anticipated that Academic Search will actively recruit candidates from October through December.

In January, the Presidential Search Committee will review the candidate pool and initiate interviews. Finalists will be invited to JCCC’s main campus between February and March 2025. JCCC plans to instate the new College President by July 1, 2025.

The Presidential Search Committee is made up of a diverse group of JCCC faculty, staff, and community stakeholders:

Melody Rayl, Chair of the Search Committee and Chair of JCCC‘s Board of Trustees

Laura Smith-Everett, Vice Chair, JCCC Board of Trustees

Judy Korb, Interim President, JCCC

Andrea Vieux, Faculty Association President, Associate Professor Political Science, JCCC

Jason Arnett, College Council Co-Chair, Assistant Director, Dining Services, JCCC

Gurbhushan Singh, Vice President, Academic Affairs/Chief Academic Officer, JCCC (Presidential Cabinet member)

Shelli Allen, Vice President, Student Success & Engagement, JCCC (Presidential Cabinet member)

Christina McGee, Vice President, Human Resources, JCCC (Presidential Cabinet member)

Joy Ginsburg, Executive Director, JCCC Foundation

Tracey Osborne Oltjen, President and CEO, Overland Park Chamber of Commerce (Community member)

Tonya Merrigan, Superintendent, Blue Valley School District (Community member)

Those unable to attend one of the sessions can share the qualities they hope to see in the next JCCC President and provide other feedback through a Presidential Search Campus Feedback Survey. The online survey opened September 3 and will be available through Thursday, September 12. Learn more at jccc.edu/presidentialsearch.

About JCCC

Each year more than 29,000 students from around the country — and the world — enroll as full- or part-time credit students at JCCC in 101 degree and certificate programs. They have goals to earn certificates and associate degrees to enter the workforce fast or to earn valuable credits to transfer to another college or university. Learn more at jccc.edu.

Through our Workforce Development and Continuing Education division, JCCC provides open enrollment workforce training, re-certification opportunities, and life and leisure courses to more than 16,500 students each year. Their course offerings range from professional and workforce skill development to personal interests like language, financial wellness, culinary, and more. Explore course offerings at continuinged.jccc.edu.