Patricia Lee Moffett

February 8, 1941 — June 10, 2024

Overland Park

Patricia’s obituary will be posted soon. Her Celebration of Life is listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence for the family on her guestbook. Please check back. Thank you.

Celebration of Life

Sunday, October 6, 2024

2:00 – 5:00 pm (Central time)

Prairie Elementary School

6642 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.