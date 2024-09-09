April 19, 1948 — September 1, 2024

Overland Park

Rita Louise Carpenter passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2024. She was born in Granby, Missouri to Raymond D. English and Hannah R. Batchelor , on April 19, 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Maxine English, sisters; Kathy Bouise, Janet Yount, Patricia McCormick, brother; Jimmie English, and grandson, Jonathan Carpenter.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Gerald (Jerry), son Jeffrey Carpenter (Christina), daughter Amy Flinn, grandchildren; Nathan, Elizabeth Faith “Libby”, Dakota, and Zoey, and her sister Pam (Bud) Williamson.

Rita loved her family first, prioritized attending activities in support of her grandchildren, was an avid reader, loved to crochet, enjoyed cooking and baking (especially with or for family and friends), loved road trip vacations, and various women’s groups at church.

A visitation will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel at 10 am Friday, September 13, 2024, followed by services at 11 am. A private family burial will be held immediately after services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:

– Wounded Warrior

– St. Jude Children’s Hospital

–Heartland Community Church

