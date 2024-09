This fall, Derrick Lam will enter a new chapter.

After several trips to Mexico over the years, he and his wife Joanne Lam have expanded their knowledge and appreciation for the cuisine there.

Soon, they’ll be serving up that cuisine in a space of their own. Tacos Borrachos, their new Mexican eatery, will open in October in Overland Park.

Tacos Borrachos will operate at 10049 W. 87th St.

The restaurant is moving into a space just off West 87th Street. The space was likely used for an old signage store.

There, it will operate near Beer Cave Wine and Spirits and Subway.

Regular hours for the restaurant have yet to be finalized.

Tacos Borrachos will serve street tacos and other Mexican favorites

Derrick Lam said the restaurant’s main attraction will be street tacos in various forms, ranging from grilled steak to fish and Birria tacos. The name of the restaurant itself is Spanish for “drunken tacos”.

The counter-service restaurant will also have a full salsa bar with which customers can top their tacos.

In addition to tacos, Tacos Borrachos will offer more of what Derrick calls “the essentials” — burritos, chips and guacamole, street corn, and cocktails like margaritas.

As for the interior, Lam said the restaurant will have an “open kitchen” concept, with seating at the bar. There, customers will be able to watch as house-made tortillas are cranked out and meats like carne asada and chicken al pastor are grilled.

“We knew that if we were going to do this, we had to have something that would set us apart from everybody else,” he said. “It’s going to be traditional-style tacos, but we’re going to be kind of trying to put our own modern style to it.”

This is not the Lams’ first restaurant

Derrick and Joanne Lam have owned and operated the Chinese restaurant ABC Cafe — near the future home of Tacos Borrachos — for the past four years.

Derrick’s aunt and uncle Jacky Lee and Cindy Chung opened the Overland Park restaurant in 2010. When they retired at their 10-year mark, Derrick and Joanne took it over.

The couple will operate Tacos Borrachos with a third silent partner, who Derrick said also has expertise with Mexican cuisine.

With his new concept, Derrick said he looks forward to bringing a new mix of authentic and modern to the Overland Park community.

“Typical taco restaurants don’t feel like a place you can hang out for a long time,” he said. “The atmosphere is going to be more of a happy-hour feel.”

