An undeveloped property near the area of College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park could become a nearly 300-unit apartment complex.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 8-0 to recommend approval of rezoning and an associated revised preliminary development plan for the proposed high-rise apartment complex on the southwest corner of 112th Street and Lamar Avenue.

Commissioners Rob Krewson and Jameia Haines were absent from the meeting.

Alabama-based LIV Development LLC is the project’s developer.

About 300 apartments planned at 112th and Lamar

A total of 298 apartments are proposed across six buildings with an average density of about 24 units per acre.

Five of the apartment buildings in the complex would be three- and four-story structures.

A sixth residential building would be a four-story structure.

Additionally, the development would contain an outdoor pool, spa, clubhouse, pickleball courts and other fitness spaces.

Plus, the development would have a dog park.

Apartment development is in key Overland Park area

The 12-acre property in question is on the periphery of the city’s Vision Metcalf corridor plan, which seeks to encourage revitalization and redevelopment projects along the thoroughfare that’s long been considered Overland Park’s commercial backbone.

It also falls into the OP Central planning area around College and Metcalf. The city has recently launched efforts to try to improve bicycle access and walkability and encourage mixed-use developments in that area, which has the largest concentration of office space in the city.

Currently, the property at 112th and Lamar neighbors office space and a hotel. To the south, there is some multifamily development, as well.

During the meeting on Monday, Commissioner Ned Reitzes said he felt the proposed apartments would be “perfect” for the area.

“I’ve always thought driving by here that this location is perfect for this kind of development,” he said.

The development modifies a 2016 plan

In 2016, the city approved a rezoning to allow for a mixed-use development that included this site.

That plan called for 539 multifamily housing units, some of which are already built.

The old plan also included 323,000 square feet of office space across two buildings, which are no longer on the table under the new proposal.

The new multi-story apartments proposed at 112th and Lamar would take the place of those office buildings.

Next steps:

The rezoning and the site plan go to the Overland Park City Council for consideration next.

The city council is scheduled to vote on the items during their Oct. 7 meeting.

Later, a final site development plan will be required.

