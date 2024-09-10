Dr. George H. Myers, Jr.

August 29, 1935 — August 7, 2024

Dr. George Henry Myers, Jr., 88, passed away at Santa Marta in Olathe, Kansas the evening of Wednesday, August 7th, 2024. He was born on August 29th, 1935, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to George H. and Georgiana Benfey Myers. The family moved to Kansas City when George was 10 years old. It was then he met Gertie Van Hee in his 6th Grade Class at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. George and Gertie married on August 17, 1957, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and this year would’ve celebrated 67 years of marriage and 79 years of friendship. He was a lifelong catholic.

George is survived by his wife, Gertrude (Gertie, nee Van Hee) Myers and his five children: Dr. Joseph (Christine) of Leawood, KS; Tom Myers of Lynchburg, VA; Virginia “Gin” Shaw (Alan) of Atlanta, GA; Michelle Hogarth (Duncan) of Ft. Collins, CO; and Karen Myers of El Cerrito, CA. He is also survived by Grandchildren: Katie Myers, Annie Buchanan (Bryce), Mary Szulakowski (Matt), Sarah Padesky (Andrew), Teresa Myers, Casey Shaw, and Haley Shaw. George is also survived by one Great Grandchild, Ward Buchanan. He is survived by his two brothers: Mike (Karen) Myers of Springfield, MO, and John (Sandy) Myers of Aurora, CO. He is predeceased by his parents and siblings: Mary Myers of Eureka, CA, and James Myers (Debbie) of St. Louis, MO.

George graduated from St. Francis Xavier in 1948, Rockhurst High School in 1952, where his nickname was “Peanut”, Rockhurst College in 1956 and the University of Kansas Medical School in 1960. After graduating from Medical School, he was drafted in 1961 into the US Army as First Lieutenant and honorably discharged as Captain in the Medical Corps in 1967, after serving at the Pentagon in Washington, DC in 1963, and then in the Reserves.

George had a long and satisfying medical career: Internship at George Washington University Hospital 1960-1961; Residency at the Mayo Clinic General Surgery 1963-1967; Association of Fellows – Mayo Graduate School of Medicine 1967 (President) and 1968; Member of the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine Alumni Association 1969; National Institutes of Health Urology Senior Surgery Investigator 1969-1972; Urology Specialty Board Certified 1973; American Society of Clinical Oncology 1974; American Urological Association 1974; Society of Surgical Oncology 1974; American College of Surgeons Initiation – Missouri Chapter 1974; Head of Surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital 1990-1992; Member of the American Association for Cancer Research for over 47 years.

An Eagle Scout, his proudest accomplishments/honors were receiving the Silver Beaver, scouting’s highest award, and in 1980, serving under the name ‘Swift Canoe’ as the Presiding Chieftain of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say (Heart of America Council Boy Scouts). He was also a valued member of the Advisory Council/Executive Board of the Heart of America Council for many years.

George enjoyed hunting, skiing, scouting, photography, golfing at Leawood South and Cedar Creek Country Clubs (the latter of which he was a founding member), Jaguar car show competitions, hiking and camping. He will be remembered for his fabulous sense of humor and quick wit. George will be greatly missed by Gertie and his family and friends.

In Lieu of flowers:

H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation

Heart of America Council

10210 Holmes Rd

Kansas City Mo 64131

