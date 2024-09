A much-awaited soda shop has set an opening for its first Johnson County location.

After beginning construction earlier this year, the “dirty soda” chain Swig will open its new Mission location this winter.

Representatives with the Utah-based company said the shop will likely open during the first week of December.

Swig will operate at 5959 Barkley St.

The company is building a drive-thru space on the northeast corner of Barkley Street and Martway Street, near the Hy-Vee grocery store.

Quick-service eatery Back Yard Burgers previously had a restaurant at that site, before it closed and the building was demolished.

Once it opens, Swig will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Swig serves flavored sodas and other sweet treats

The company’s specialty “dirty sodas” are sodas that are flavored with different syrups and creams.

Customers can either choose from existing Swig flavor combinations (such as the “Princess Peach”, which has Dr. Pepper, peach, and coconut cream) or create their own combinations.

In addition to soda, the Swig menu also features “Revivers” (flavored energy drinks), “Refreshers” (flavored waters), flavored hot chocolate, and other treats like sugar cookies and pretzel bites.

More Swig locations are in the works

Following the Mission location, the company aims to open two more locations in Overland Park.

Those shops will open at 6901 W. 91st St. and at 11860 W. 135th St.

This week, company representatives estimated those two locations would open in early 2025.

