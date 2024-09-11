January 25, 1957 — September 8, 2024

Lenexa

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Cathy Sue Gloshen-Davis at the age of 67.

Cathy lost her private battle with cancer and passed peacefully in the arms of her loving husband Rick.

Cathy, well known for her quick whit and incredible sense of humor always had time for anyone in their time of need with compassion and sincerity.

Cathy didn’t mince words and you always knew exactly where you stood with her which was usually in the best light. Her quick sense of humor always had all in stitches at social gatherings.

Aside her husband, the love of her life was “Miss Puppy”, a small scrappy mixed breed dog that stole her heart after finding her on a roadside after being wounded.

Cathy excelled in every aspect of her life and had uncanny attention to detail. A graduate of Shawnee Mission Northwest and achieved a degree in computer science. She worked as a computer programmer, Printer Data Analyst, owned her own businesses and was a Senior Sales Executive selling high end printing systems before retiring.

Cathy loved Noir movies and documentaries on serial killers because she found them so interesting.

Cathy loved all her nieces, nephews, Ricks granddaughter Natalya and took pleasure in watching them grow and mature into young adults.

Cathy’s last piece of unfinished business was remarrying her husband, Rick. The both of them never fell out of love and picked up where they left off. They were able to enjoy each other’s love the last year of her life.

Cathy was born in St Joseph January 25, 1957.

She leaves her husband Rick, Father Larry Gloshen, Brother Scott Gloshen, Sisters Lea Ann Laughlin, Tracy Ashcraft and Janet Rosberg.

Cathy was preceded in death by her Mother Beverly Sue Gloshen.

Cathy’s wish is to have no services.

In lieu of flowers Cathy requests donations to Mayo Clinic or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.