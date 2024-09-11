Inside JCPRD: Don’t miss the fourth-annual Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 4!

By David Markham

Chances to win a Patrick Mahomes-autographed football and some other cool prizes were recently added as incentives to play in or sponsor The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County’s Fourth-Annual Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 4.

“Anyone can come out to enjoy a day of golf, lunch, and refreshments while supporting the JCPRD Foundation,” said Foundation Executive Director Kelly Blandford. ““We want golfers to have an enjoyable day at the Tomahawk Hills Golf Course. We look forward to this tournament each year as an opportunity to celebrate Gary’s legacy at the Johnson County Park and Recreation District as well as all that JCPRD and the foundation have accomplished throughout the year.”

The signed football came to the foundation as a generous donation and will be given away through a raffle available only to players and sponsors in this year’s tournament. Other donated items to be given away via raffle include: A Garmin Approach® S42 GPS Golf Watch, a 4 person instant cabin tent, a weighted outdoor ground blanket, a loveseat double outdoor camp chair, and a 20 degree hybrid sleeping bag. There will be a limited number of raffle tickets for sale on the day of the event.

As in past years, the event will feature a scramble format, and special event holes with great prizes.

Lunch and awards will take place around 1 p.m. after all teams have finished. New to the tournament for 2024 are additional levels of sponsorships, which include team registrations.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at the Tomahawk Hills Golf Course, 17501 Midland Drive, Shawnee. Check-in for the tournament will begin at 8 a.m. Registration includes green fees, cart, breakfast pastries and coffee, on-course refreshments, range balls, a foundation gift, and a catered meal provided by lunch sponsor Johnny’s BBQ.

The cost for this event is $100 for individuals and $400 for teams of four. Individuals and teams will be able to add special event holes at registration on the day of the event. To register or for more information, go to jcprdfoundation.org/events.

This memorial tournament celebrates the life and accomplishments of JCPRD’s former director, who passed away in December 2020, and raises funds for the foundation that continues to support his vision. Haller served as director from August 1974 until he retired in March 2001. Under his leadership, JCPRD achieved national recognition as the 1995 recipient of the prestigious Gold Medal Award and national accreditation by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies in 1999.

All proceeds from this event will benefit The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County.

To learn more about the event and the foundation visit Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament – Johnson County Parks Foundation (jcprdfoundation.org) or email lisa.eagle@jocogov.org.