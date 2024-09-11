August 3, 1932 — September 7, 2024

Merriam

John Paul Oxley, 92, of Merriam, Kansas passed away Saturday, September 7th, 2024.

He was born August 3rd, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Charles and Agnes (Hartnett) Oxley. He served in the Armed Air Forces and in the Navy during the Korean War. On August 23rd, 1956 he married his beloved wife Wilma Oxley (Gann). After retiring from General Motors, he found joy in traveling the Midwest with his wife and spending time outdoors.

John is survived by his brothers Richard and Michael (Mary) Oxley, daughter Gwen Schmitz (James), granddaughter Dena Smith, great granddaughter Kassidy Wieduwilt and special friend Clairece E. Matzeder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brothers Jerry, Donald and Larry Oxley, two sisters Helen LaPlante and Katherine Sielmen and granddaughter Brandie Lee Simpson.

John will be remembered as a selfless and humble man.

John will be laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. Please check back.

