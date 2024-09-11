Kristi Lou (Melgren) Freeman

April 21, 1960 — September 1, 2024

Overland Park, KS

A live stream will begin when the Celebration of Life starts around 3:00 pm CST on Monday, September 23, 2024. To view, please click on the blue “Watch Event” button under the “Events” section, or visit the following link: https://www.facebook.com/MuehlebachFuneralCare

Kristi Freeman, 64 of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on September 1, 2024 in her home with her husband, Mark, by her side. There will be two celebrations of life services. In Kansas City, a Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, September 23 at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr, Lenexa, KS 66227, with the Celebration of Life immediately following at 3 p.m. In her hometown of Minneola, services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 16 at 7 IAM Church, 231 S Main St, Minneola, KS 67865.

Kristi was born April 21, 1960, the daughter of Carl and Lou Melgren, in Minneola, KS. After graduating from Minneola High School and Sterling College, Kristi moved to Wichita, KS where she began a career with Southwestern Bell and later AT&T where she served for 38 years.

Kristi was a kind, loving, thoughtful and generous person who was best known for always putting the needs of others ahead of herself. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ, she loved people, and she loved dogs, especially their golden retrievers.

Kristi is preceded in death by her father, Carl Melgren. She is survived by her mother Lou Melgren, husband Mark, sister Marci (Tim) Walter, brother Eric (Denise) Melgren, nieces Abby (Aaron) Currence, Susan (Nick Peterson) Melgren, nephews Dave (Leidy) Melgren, Pete (Frani) Melgren, Matthew (Sandy) Walter, and great nephews Simon, Ernest Walter, Ivan, Xavier, Silas Melgren, and Clark Currence, sister-in-law, Marcha Owen, nephew Damon Owen and mother and father-in law, Bill and Caroyl Kelley, and cousins Raylene, Andy, Serena, Matthew and Andrew Gibbons. She also leaves behind many dear friends and lung cancer survivors.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, The University of Kansas Cancer Center, Dr. Stuart Hinton and Marissa Victor, cancer nurse, Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, and especially hospice nurse Maripat Pena for providing such loving, compassionate care throughout her journey and especially in her final days.

Kristi’s favorite color was pink. In her honor, the family asks that if possible, attendees of either service wear something pink and that floral arrangements consist of pink flower varieties. Condolences may be left for the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com.

Memorial contributions for the Kansas City service may be given in Kristi’s name to the following organizations through the Muehlebachchapel.com website:

Great Plains SPCA, 5428 Antioch Dr., Merriam, KS 66202, non-profit animal shelter

The White Ribbon Project, promotes awareness about lung cancer

Lungivity Foundation, transforming how people are diagnosed and living with lung cancer

New Creation, 544 Spruce St., Olathe, KS 66061, faith & education-based substance use recovery center

Memorial contributions for the Minneola service may be given in Kristi’s name to the following:

Minneola Hometown Market, 135 S Main St, Minneola, KS 67865

Minneola Long Term Care Unit, 207 S Chestnut St, Minneola, KS 67865

