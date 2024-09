The city of Merriam is looking to fill a city council vacancy following a recent resignation.

Last week, Ward 4 Councilmember David Neal submitted his resignation in a letter to Mayor Bob Pape, effective immediately. Pape announced Neal’s resignation and the city council vacancy at the Sept. 9 city council meeting.

Neal was absent from Monday’s meeting and has been absent from the three previous city council meetings. Neal’s absences were an issue and, eventually, a topic of discussion at a 2020 city council meeting.

Neal’s letter of resignation, obtained by the Post through an open records request, cites health issues as his reason for stepping down.

“I’m trying to take care of my health,” Neal told the Post in a Tuesday interview.

“Happy to have been able to serve”

Neal was first elected to the city council in 2017, and he was re-elected in 2021, with his current term ending in 2025.

In a letter to Pape dated Sept. 4, Neal said he’s “been dealing with some medical issues for the last several years” and that he can no longer commit to serving on the city council.

Neal told the Post he’s appreciated his time on the city council.

“I’m happy to have been able to serve,” Neal told the Post in an interview. “I’m sorry that my health issues have kind of taken priority, I had to step aside for now.”

This is the city’s 4th council vacancy in 7 years

City Administrator Chris Engel noted that since 2017, the city has had to fill a city council vacancy three other times.

In 2017, former Ward 2 councilmember Jim Wymer resigned due to health issues. Former councilmember Bryan Knaff was appointed to fill this vacancy.

In 2019, former Ward 1 councilmember Robert Weems resigned due to moving outside of the city. Councilmember Jason Silvers was appointed to fill this vacancy, then he was elected to the city council in November 2019 and re-elected in 2023.

In 2021, former mayor Ken Sissom retired and Pape — who stepped in as interim mayor — was elected as mayor that November.

Pape was a Ward 4 councilmember at the time and — in being elected as mayor — left a vacancy. Councilmember Staci Chivetta was selected to fill that vacant position in December 2021, and she was elected for another four years in 2023 after running unopposed.

How the process to fill the vacancy works

Engel explained that the city will advertise the council vacancy for 30 days, until Oct. 9.

Interested Ward 4 residents can apply for the position with the city clerk by submitting a letter of interest and a statement of qualifications.

Ward 4 is an L-shaped ward covering most of eastern Merriam and part of central Merriam. Here’s a map (Ward 4 is colored in green).

The city council will interview and narrow down the candidates in open session at the Oct. 28 meeting, he said.

The candidate the city council chooses will be immediately sworn in, Engel said.

