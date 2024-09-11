April 19th, 1941 – September 9th, 2024

Stephen John Schamberger, 83, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on September 9, 2024. Born on April 19, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Stephen graduated from the University of Iowa before embarking on a notable career as a bigwig at Allstate. Known for his grumpy demeanor, which was often punctuated by his brilliant sense of humor, Stephen left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Stephen was a dedicated member of the Advent Lutheran Church, where he participated actively in the community. Despite his demanding career, he always found time for his faith and fellowship.

Stephen is survived by a loving family: his daughter Shelley Fenton; sons Michael Schamberger DD and David Schamberger; son-in-law Symon Fenton; daughter-in-law Rita Schamberger; and grandchildren Alexis “Dr Kid” Fenton, DVM, Caitlin Schamberger, and Hunter Schamberger. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathy Schamberger.

In keeping with his wishes, no services are planned. The Cremation Center of Kansas City in Roeland Park, Kansas, is assisting the family during this time. Stephen’s memory will be cherished by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.