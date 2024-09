Reggie Banks and Katt De Moss have both always had an eye for high fashion.

It’s that common interest, in fact, that brought them together two years ago. By then, they’d already made names for themselves by establishing their own fashion brands, Goldie Clothing and Sagii International — with focuses on handmade women’s clothing and luxury eyewear, respectively.

This year, the couple decided to take the plunge and combine their fashion skills under one storefront. Studio 79, their new boutique and design space, opened this summer in downtown Overland Park.

Studio 79 operates at 7918 Floyd St.

The shop occupies a space on the northern side of downtown Overland Park, near Torreador Mexican Cantina and Monstera’s Books.

Allstate Insurance previously occupied that space.

For now, Studio 79 operates from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday — though Banks and De Moss intend to eventually expand their hours further into opening.

Studio 79 offers “contemporary high-end” clothing

The boutique offers apparel for both men and women — ranging from jeweled wallets and T-shirts to luxury eyewear and repurposed Gucci jean jackets.

Sports fans can also find Chiefs and Royals gear from national sportswear brand Pro Standard — which De Moss said has already been a draw for many customers.

Having previously lived in Los Angeles, De Moss characterized the Studio 79 inventory as having the “cool and casual, but sophisticated” edge you might see on the West Coast.

“I definitely like that super laid-back effortless look,” she said. “It’s kind of like laid-back effortless California vibe meets Midwest.”

Banks and De Moss also utilize Studio 79 as a space to hand-make custom pieces — such as a collection of special pieces they’re currently working on for wives of several Chiefs players (stay tuned for that).

“We have been in the business a long time, so we do know a lot of clothing brands, manufacturers, showrooms in LA,” Banks said. “We can definitely bring a flare down here that no one else has in this area.”

The owners want to expand Studio 79 eventually

For the business’s first storefront, the couple said they chose downtown Overland Park due to the area’s continued growth and the high foot traffic there.

“It’s like a little hot spot down here,” Banks said. “We’re still finding that identity down here and finding that customer base.”

As Studio 79 gains momentum, Banks and De Moss said they envision it growing with another location — potentially further south in Overland Park, though nothing is set in stone yet. They may also partner with other local businesses to put on events like fashion shows later on.

But for now, the couple said they’re enjoying getting to know the downtown Overland Park community — and they’re looking forward to seeing what being a part of that community has in store for them.

“I just love being down here, and we’re trying to eventually be well known in this community,” De Moss said. “It’s exciting for us, just getting established.”

