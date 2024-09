Three stories of new apartments are on their way to downtown Overland Park.

Urban Edge, a new $12 million multi-family project by Kansas City-based REAL Property Group, is set to begin construction this fall.

Officials with REAL Property Group estimated this week that the planned apartment complex will open in fall 2025 — with a starting price point of $1,850 per month.

Urban Edge will be near 79th Street and Newton Drive

The apartment project will be built on the northwestern edge of downtown Overland Park, according to a release by REAL Property Group.

It will occupy a one-acre site at 7901, 7911 and 7921 Newton Dr.

Construction on the project will begin in October, following city approval this past February.

Urban Edge will be a “boutique” apartment community

The project includes 36 boutique apartments across one three-story building, with on-site parking.

The term “boutique” typically refers to an apartment project with fewer units and amenities geared toward “luxury” living.

Urban Edge says it plans to offer residential amenities like an outdoor gathering area, barbecue grills, a putting green and a fitness center.

REAL Property Group has another downtown OP project

The Kansas City-based property group also developed the InterUrban Lofts, a 41-apartment property with office space near 79th and Conser streets.

The group also developed two apartment properties at Lenexa City Center, off West 87th Street and Renner Boulevard.

All three of these projects are mixed-use, with both residential and office space.

Related news: Plan calls for new ‘high-rise’ apartments in Overland Park’s College Boulevard corridor