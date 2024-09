An opening is officially in sight for a sizable youth sports complex at Overland Park’s Bluhawk — and for a new health and fitness hub inside it.

This first phase of finished construction will be unveiled at the AdventHealth Sports Park next month, with a grand opening event at the youth sports complex.

C26 Hub, a membership-based sports training club, has also set a November opening at the growing southern Overland Park development.

The sports park will operate at 16201 Shawnee Drive

The 420,000-square-foot sports park will celebrate a partial grand opening on Oct. 26 — opening a little more than half of the facility up to the public.

The first phase of construction (amounting to 260,000 square feet) includes features like an ice rink, eight basketball courts, a 40,000-square-foot turf field, locker rooms, a restaurant and bar, and a family entertainment center with games like laser tag and bowling.

Among those facilities is C26 Hub, which celebrates its grand opening on Nov. 14, said owner Robbie Bruce.

Once it opens, C26 Hub will operate from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday — with Saturday and Sunday hours yet to be determined.

Parents can work out at C26 Hub during practice

C26 Hub got its start in Chattanooga, Tennessee — though Bruce has experience managing fitness centers in Nashville, Tennessee, and in Overland Park too.

Though the hub started out as an online coaching hub for triathletes, Bruce said the Overland Park facility will be open to athletes of all ages and abilities.

Members at C26 Hub will be able to partake in activities like bootcamp training classes, yoga and spin classes, swimming laps in the pool, recuperating in the recovery lounge, and utilizing strength training equipment.

C26 Hub itself is roughly 6,000 square feet, though members will have also access to the sports performance turf inside the AdventHealth Sports Park that’s connected to the hub.

Given that the sports park will offer top-notch training for younger athletes, Bruce said, he wanted to create a place for their parents to get to be active as well.

“As a parent myself, I know very well that parents are dedicated to making sure that our kids get whatever they need to stay healthy and be active,” he said. “There isn’t anywhere else in town where parents can actually drop off their kids and let them do their sport while having a space to also invest in themselves.”

Although the goal is for C26 Hub to give parents a place to get their activity in, though, he said the center will ultimately be a place for all members of the family to meet their health and fitness goals. After all, he pointed out, parents can set examples for their children by taking part in exercise alongside them.

“I think it provides an opportunity for the family to kind of have a common thread,” he said. “It leaves a lot of ‘no excuse’-ability for both parents and kids alike.”

C26 is part of Bluhawk’s “one-stop shop” appeal

The Bluhawk development is also expanding in terms of retail. Its next phase of retail, dubbed The Boundary, is expected to open by the spring of 2026.

With the continued growth of Bluhawk’s offerings, Bruce said he hopes C26 Hub can help add to the “one-stop shop” appeal of the mixed-use development — and ultimately help keep families connected through activity.

“A happier, healthier family unit is a better family unit,” he said. “If you can have kids going to one place and getting happier and healthy when they leave, and parents doing the same thing, you’re looking at happier car rides home.”

