Daniel Patrick Schamle

March 31, 1960 — September 9, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Daniel “Dan” Patrick Schamle, who departed this life on September 9, 2024, at the age of 64. Born on March 31, 1960, in Lawrence, Kansas, Dan’s vibrant life journey came to a peaceful end in Kansas City, Missouri, after a valiant battle with esophageal cancer.

Dan dedicated his professional life to the field of education. He began his career as an elementary school teacher in Topeka, Kansas. and later served as a guidance counselor in his hometown of Lawrence, Kansas.

A man of diverse interests, Dan had a deep love for sports, music, literature,landscaping and politics.

Dan held a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Washburn University and was recognized for his outstanding volunteer work with Headquarters, a crisis center in Lawrence, Kansas, where he received the esteemed Wallace Galluzzi Award.

He was a dedicated member of Heifer International, an organization close to his heart, reflecting his commitment to global betterment and community support.

Dan was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Charles and Patricia Schamle. He leaves behind cherished memories with his brothers Stephen, Richard, and David, along with a host of friends and extended family members who will miss him dearly.

Services to honor and celebrate Dan’s life will be held as follows: Visitation will take place on September 17 at Amos Family Funeral Home, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas. The funeral service will be held on September 18, 2024 at 10:30am at St. Pius X Church, 5500 Woodson, Mission, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dan’s memory to Heifer International and Headquarters Kansas, continuing his legacy of compassion and service.

Dan’s life was a testament to the power of kindness, dedication, and love. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.