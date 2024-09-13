Cheryl Ann Kroner

January 23, 1955 — September 9, 2024

Overland Park

Cheryl Ann (Smith) Kroner, 69, passed away following a courageously fought battle with cancer. Cheryl passed surrounded by loved ones and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Cheryl was very private during her fight however we want to commend her for enduring 23 rounds of chemotherapy, conquering several surgeries to remove the cancer and to her very last breathe she was determined to continue to not give up.

Cheryl was January 23, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the oldest of three children to Clyde and Barbara Smith. Cheryl graduated from Westport High School in 1973. In 1977, Cheryl welcomed her first son Brent and in 1979 her second son Arron. Anyone who knew Cheryl knew how much she loved her children, but she was especially elated when her grandchildren came along. Cheryl has 5 wonderful grandchildren Preston, Jesse, Abby, Harley and Ryder. Cheryl was very devoted to her family as well as her faith and friends at the New Apostolic Church.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Barbara Smith and her brother Matt Smith.

Cheryl is survived by her son Brent, his wife Angela and their son Preston. Her son Arron and his children Jesse, Abby, Harley and Ryder. As well as her sister Brenda Miller and many nieces and nephews and even a few great nieces and nephews.

It’s not goodbye, it’s so long till we meet again.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.