Kylie Graham September 13, 2024 Community Events 'I just couldn't miss out' — Large crowds turn out for Lancer Day in Prairie Village Members of the Shawnee Mission East football team wave flags and throw out candy to the crowd at Lancer Day on Friday. The team hosts Seaman High School in the first home game of the season Friday night. Photo credit Kylie Graham. The crowd lining Mission Road in Prairie Village buzzed Friday afternoon with anticipation for the start of the annual Lancer Day Parade. Dressed in blue Shawnee Mission East Lancer gear and Chiefs jerseys, children played catch, adults chatted and all looked north towards the school for a glimpse of the first float. The Lancer Day Parade celebrates the start of the new school year and football season at SM East High School. The event is a must-see for many in Prairie Village and the surrounding area. Kathryn Marsh set up a lawn chair next to her mother Mary Ann Germann around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The two came to support Marsh's daughter Libby, a junior on SM East's cross country team. Despite her recent foot injury, Germann was happy to attend and support her granddaughter. "I had an in-home nurse come over this morning, and I explained what I wanted to do," Germann said, "She (the nurse) said I was crazy, but I just couldn't miss it, so here we are." Holli Zuck brought her daughters and some friends to watch the parade. The group of 11 girls are all Belinder Elementary students and plan to be future Lancers themselves. She said that it is a fun community event that brings out the kids, and the floats are super cute. "The parade is also a fun reason not to be in school," Zuck said. Many SM East alumni were also present for the 2024 parade. Linda Scott graduated from Shawnee Mission East in 1994 and attended this year's parade with her daughter Cate Phillips. Her son currently attends the school and she works in the district so she joked they are pretty committed to the school and the parade. Here are some more scenes from this year's Lancer Day festivities Students wave to the crowd gathered along Mission Road for the 2024 Lancer Day Parade. Photo credit Kylie Graham. The 2024 Lancer Day Parade drew a large crowd eager for candy. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A child waves to the Shawnee Mission East mascot during the 2024 Lancer Day Parade. Photo credit Kylie Graham. The 2024 Lancer Day Parade began with the presentation of the flags and local fire trucks. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A group of Belinder Elementary students and future Shawnee Mission East students before the start of the parade. Photo credit Kylie Graham. The Shawnee Mission East swim and dive team spray water and throw candy while dressed as firemen in the Lancer Day Parade. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Members of the senior float attempt to throw candy into Emma Bunten's umbrella. Bunten chose to bring an umbrella for candy this year instead of the common plastic bag. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Emma Bunten (left) and her friend attempt to catch candy in her umbrella during the 2024 Lancer Day Parade. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Parade goers jump to grab candy thrown from floats in the 2024 Lancer Day Parade. Photo credit Kylie Graham. The Shawnee Mission East Cheer team's float passes through the 2024 Lancer Day Parade. Photo credit Kylie Graham. The Shawnee Mission East marching band leads the 2024 Lancer Day Parade down Mission Road. Photo credit Kylie Graham.