Local obituaries from Sept. 5-12

The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals this week:

Rosemary Anne McDaneld

Daniel Patrick Schamle

Kristi Lou (Melgren) Freeman

John Henry Hunter

Stephen John Schamberger

Cathy Sue Gloshen-Davis

John Paul Oxley

Dr. George H. Myers, Jr.

Connie A. Armstrong

Edward H. Hall, Jr.

Patricia Lee Moffett

Rita Louise Carpenter