Obituaries September 13, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from Sept. 5-12 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals this week: Rosemary Anne McDaneld Daniel Patrick Schamle Kristi Lou (Melgren) Freeman John Henry Hunter Stephen John Schamberger Cathy Sue Gloshen-Davis John Paul Oxley Dr. George H. Myers, Jr. Connie A. Armstrong Edward H. Hall, Jr. Patricia Lee Moffett Rita Louise Carpenter About the author Obituaries Previous articleA message from Starlight: Take a magical journey to Neverland with Peter Pan at Starlight September 17 – 22Next articleSMSD News: Community invited to 2024 Fall breakfast LATEST HEADLINES Rebuilt Shawnee Fire HQ focused on firefighters’ health — Here’s how Jewish tale of finding one’s roots premieres on Johnson County stage this weekend Barnes & Noble planning new store at Overland Park’s Bluhawk ‘A stars-aligned moment’ — JoCo urges Lenexa to approve shelter permit ahead of key vote Chain reaction crash on I-435 in JoCo leads to miles-long traffic jam