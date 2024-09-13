SMSD News: Community invited to 2024 Fall breakfast

Our community will be ALL IN to support Shawnee Mission School District students and staff at the upcoming Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Fall Breakfast. You are invited!

The Fall Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the Overland Park Convention Center, 60000 College Boulevard, Overland Park. Coffee and conversation begins at 7 a.m. with a program following at 7:30 a.m.

The event supports the work of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation and reservations start at $75. Click here to secure a reservation or call 913-993-9360.

This event will feature hundreds of Shawnee Mission students sharing their talents, goals, achievements, and experiences made possible in Shawnee Mission schools. This event will also feature Dr. Michael Schumacher, who began serving as SMSD Superintendent on July 1, 2024. This Breakfast provides an opportunity for everyone to celebrate how we are ONE Shawnee Mission and we are ALL IN.

“We are so fortunate in the Foundation to have a front-row seat all year long that allows us to see how supportive this community is of SMSD schools,” Kim Hinkle, executive director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation said. “What makes this event so special is we get to bring the community together so everyone can see the many ways their ALL IN efforts help our students achieve their personal best.”

Those who attend the Foundation Breakfast will contribute to supporting Foundation programs like Scholarship Shawnee Mission, Leadership Shawnee Mission, Real World Learning, Excellence in Education E2 Grants, The Shawnee Mission Cares Fund, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation thanks all sponsors who are supporting the 2024 event, including valedictorian sponsor AdventHealth.

