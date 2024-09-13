Tree trimmer dies after being electrocuted in Overland Park

Johnson County Med-Act says a man has died following an apparent tree trimming accident in Overland Park.

In a news release, Med-Act Public Information Officer Joe Folsom said paramedics responded to an address in the 12900 block of Connell Dr. in Overland Park at 2:14 p.m. on Friday following reports of an electrocution.

“Crews arrived to find an approximately 30-year-old male who was apparently working as a tree trimmer in a harness about ten feet off the ground,” Folsom said.

“Overland Park Fire rescued the patient and then resuscitation efforts were continued by Med-Act and OPFD,” the release said.

Life saving efforts were unsuccessful and Folsom says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Overland Park Police and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.

No other details were immediately available.