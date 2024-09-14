Your Library: For your eyes only – a Library Lets Loose preview

Written by Lisa Larson-Bunnell, JCL Foundation Board Member

Library Lets Loose is one of my favorite events of the year. It’s a night where we can have fun and support the Library system that we all love. And supporting our libraries is more important than ever.

Theme and Dress

The theme for this year is Top Secret: An Evening of Espionage. Yes, a “spy” theme! Who wants to be James Bond for the evening, or Julia Child? I would love for you to join me in dressing to theme. I can’t wait see what you have planned!

Dancing, Food, Drinks and Other Classified Information

DJ Stann will be with us once again, playing a lot of great music for dancing. We will have 15 local restaurants with bite sized samples including Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, Korma Sutra, Weiner Kitchen, Whole Harvest Kitchen, and many more. J. Rieger & Co. is making our ‘Let Loose Juice’. And, shout out to Jay Sanders with Wild Child (Shawnee) who is making a fun non-alcoholic mixed drink.

Raffle for Experience Prizes

Raffle tickets are $100 each. They can be purchased before or during the event. You don’t need to be present to win. No clandestine operations here. Prizes this year include a 4-night stay at the Hyatt in Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, join KCUR’s Steve Kraske for a taping of his morning radio show and lunch, tour the Johnson County Sherriff’s Crime Lab, and much more. Check out our website for prizes being added daily.

Secret Mission

Every guest has the opportunity to be a Secret Agent for the night. Your mission, should you choose to accept it: apprehend the crime syndicate who wants to get rid of the Dewey Decimal System. They must be brought to justice for all library lovers. The reward will be a chance to win a secret mission prize. As always, should you get caught, we will disavow any knowledge of your actions and your library card will be permanently revoked.

Volunteers and Leadership — Spies are not made, they are Bourne

A BIG thank you to everyone who has made this event a success. Starting with Anne and Bill Blessing who are the Honorary Hosts. Co-Chairs of the event are Sarah Page and Anjali Pandya. Sarah is a local realtor who loves to read. Anjali is a Library Foundation board member who has a killer British accent. Thank you to everyone on the Library Lets Loose Committee, the Library Foundation Board, DJ Stann, and Julie Steiner, Board President.

Library Lets Loose

Saturday, September 21st

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

at the Central Resource Library

9875 W. 87th St. Overland Park, KS 66212

Tickets are on sale now! We do expect this event to sell out this year, so purchase your tickets early at libraryletsloose.org.