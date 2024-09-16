Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor September 16, 2024 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Help shape Blue Valley’s future – Strategic Plan refresh Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL The 2024-25 school year marks an exciting chapter for Blue Valley Schools as we embark on refreshing our strategic plan for the future. Your insights are crucial in prioritizing the goals and initiatives that will guide us through 2030. We invite you to participate in a brief survey to share what you believe should be our top priorities. This is your opportunity to ensure our strategic plan aligns with the needs and aspirations of our community. 💻 Take the 2025-30 Strategic Plan Survey (3-5 minute survey) For more information about the strategic planning process, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org/strategicplan. Previous articleHunt family reportedly involved in latest STAR bond project in OlatheNext article‘Buy Nothing’ helps neighbors share more than free stuff