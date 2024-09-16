Blue Valley School Buzz: Help shape Blue Valley’s future – Strategic Plan refresh

The 2024-25 school year marks an exciting chapter for Blue Valley Schools as we embark on refreshing our strategic plan for the future. Your insights are crucial in prioritizing the goals and initiatives that will guide us through 2030.

We invite you to participate in a brief survey to share what you believe should be our top priorities. This is your opportunity to ensure our strategic plan aligns with the needs and aspirations of our community.

💻 Take the 2025-30 Strategic Plan Survey (3-5 minute survey)

For more information about the strategic planning process, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org/strategicplan.