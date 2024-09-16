October 6th, 1942 – September 12th, 2024

Carl V. Bailey, born on October 6, 1942, in Jefferson City, MO, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on September 12, 2024, at Olathe Hospital. Carl’s life was a testament to hard work, family devotion, and the relentless pursuit of joy.

Throughout his productive career, Carl worked for numerous automotive dealerships and found his true professional calling at Midwest Turbo & Diesel Service, where he retired in 2020. His passion for working on cars and his love of older automobiles were well known among his family and friends. Beyond his professional achievements, Carl relished spending time with his family, tackling small projects, and enjoying vacations with his beloved wife and family. In his younger years he was an avid scuba diver and attending horse shows.

Carl was a proud member of his local Saddle Club and Scuba Club, where he formed lifelong friendships and spread joy wherever he went. His unwavering positivity and infectious spirit left an indelible mark on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Carl is preceded in death by his loving mother, Irene, father, Curtis, mother-in-law, Ruth, father-in-law, George, and grandson, Jeremy.He is survived by his beloved wife, Priscilla; his siblings, June, Wally and Dorothy, Denny and Donna, long-lost sister Diane and Dennis, and Steve and Cricket; his children, Debbie, Jeff, Pam, Curt, and Wendee; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Amber, Jessica, McKenzie, AJ, Kaitlynn, Natalie, Archer, Shane, Shawn, Michael, Shelly, Gabe, and Kayla; his 17 beautiful great-grandchildren; and many cherished cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the Olathe Community Center, located at 1205 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, KS 66061. This will be a casual setting, so please feel free to come and go at your leisure. Refreshments will be provided.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the KU Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center, the Palliative Care Team, and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center for their exceptional care and support.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS.org), an organization close to Carl’s heart.

Carl V. Bailey lived a life filled with love, laughter, and relentless enthusiasm. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten, as his legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him.

