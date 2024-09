As fall starts up, there will be a ton of events and activities in and around Johnson County in the coming months to celebrate the change of the seasons.

From hay rides to singalongs to fall food, everyone will be able to find something that fits their tastes. Here’s a list of some of the upcoming fall events in Johnson County — not including Halloween-related events.

Friends of Shawnee Town Arts & Crafts Fair

What: Live music, over 130 vendors showcasing their homemade items and free kids activities, the 47th installment of this event celebrates the changing season and uses the money generated to benefit the Shawnee Town 1929 Museum and its educational programs.

Live music, over When: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee

Shawnee Town 1929, Cost: $1

$1 Parking: Parking is available onsite, as well as neighboring locations like Splash Cove and First Baptist Church of Shawnee.

Overland Park Fall Festival

What: A kickoff to a new season featuring live music, children’s entertainment, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

A kickoff to a new season featuring live music, children’s entertainment, food trucks and family-friendly activities. When: Friday, Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Downtown Overland Park, 7935 Santa Fe Drive

Downtown Overland Park, 7935 Santa Fe Drive Cost: Free

Free Parking: Downtown Overland Park public parking, Overland Park Elementary School, or park at Shawnee Mission West and take a free shuttle bus.

KC Fall Festival at KC Pumpkin Patch

What: Dubbed “the ultimate fall experience,” KC Pumpkin Patch will host its annual fall event that will feature yard games, kids activities, duck races, festival food and more.

Dubbed “the ultimate fall experience,” When: Select days from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27.

Select days from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27. Where: KC Pumpkin Patch, 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe



KC Pumpkin Patch, Cost: $17.45 to $18.45

$17.45 to $18.45 Parking: Onsite at the KC Pumpkin Patch

Fall activities at Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch

What: Located about 20-30 minutes away in Bonner Springs, Kerby Pumpkin Patch offers people a chance to pick out their own pumpkin, challenge themselves in a corn maze and take a hayride.

Located about 20-30 minutes away in Bonner Springs, Kerby Pumpkin Patch offers people a chance to pick out their own pumpkin, challenge themselves in a corn maze and take a hayride. When: Select days from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27.

Select days from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27. Where: Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch, 15943 158th St., Bonner Springs

Kerby Farm Pumpkin Patch, 15943 158th St., Bonner Springs Cost: $8 per person ages 3 and up.

$8 per person ages 3 and up. Parking: Onsite at the Kerby Pumpkin Patch

Shawnee Great Grillers

What: An annual, locally-held state griller championship complete with judges, food trucks, kids activities and musical entertainment.

An annual, locally-held state griller championship complete with judges, food trucks, kids activities and musical entertainment. When: Friday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. Where: Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive

Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive Cost: Free

Free Parking: On-street parking is available around the event site, at Splash Cove Pool, 5800 King, and at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive. Additional parking can be found here.

Merriam Drive Live

What: A classic rock event in the heart of downtown Merriam featuring tributes to The Beach Boys, Bob Seger, Journey and more, as well as food trucks, adult beverages and a cornhole tournament.

A classic rock event in the heart of downtown Merriam featuring tributes to The Beach Boys, Bob Seger, Journey and more, as well as food trucks, adult beverages and a cornhole tournament. When: Saturday, Oct. 5 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 from 2 to 8 p.m. Where: Downtown along Merriam Drive

Downtown along Merriam Drive Cost: Free admission

Free admission Parking: Merriam Marketplace, 5701 Merriam Drive, Waterfall Park, and DS Bus Lines.

Lenexa Chili Challenge

What: People are invited to grab spoon (or fork) and try out some chili, hot wings and salsa samples. The event will also feature live music and a fireworks show.

People are invited to grab spoon (or fork) and try out some chili, hot wings and salsa samples. The event will also feature live music and a fireworks show. When: Friday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive & Pflumm Road .

Cost: Free admission

Free admission Parking: People are invited to park on any public street. There is limited space available in the Lenexa Old Town Activity Center parking lot. There will be no shuttles at the event.

Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival