Downtown Overland Park is now officially home to a colorful new place to make and purchase art.

Hawaii Fluid Art “soft opened” its doors in Overland Park this week, with a grand opening planned for later this fall.

Hawaii Fluid Art operates at 7241 W. 80th St.

The art studio occupies a space in the middle of downtown Overland Park, just off West 80th and Floyd streets.

There, it neighbors the Vintage ’78 wine bar and the recently-opened Newton James clothing store.

Hawaii Fluid Art operates from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Hawaii Fluid Art offers art in various forms

At the front of the space, customers can shop for a variety of art and gifts from local makers.

Some of those items include earrings, candles and acrylic paintings.

The back of the studio serves as the interactive “experience” part of Hawaii Fluid Art. There, people can try their hand at a number of artistic endeavors such as canvas painting, glass painting and resin tumbler painting.

This also serves as the first Hawaii Fluid Art studio in Johnson County. When looking for a space, franchise owner Teresa Narayan said she chose downtown Overland Park for its growth and character.

“The vibe of downtown Overland Park is just different,” she said. “For me, it was seeing the transition and the growth and wanting to be a part of that.”

Hawaii Fluid Art is “a place to create”

An artist herself, Narayan previously made candles and jewelry as a hobby outside of her job in banking and telecommunications.

She first tried her hand at a Hawaii Fluid Art studio four years ago. At the time, she said, it felt like something she could easily enjoy doing every day.

So, to now be opening a Hawaii Fluid Art space of her own feels like a “full circle” moment. Part of the appeal of the brand, she said, was its approachability for people of all skill levels, from seasoned artists to people who rarely pick up a paintbrush.

“I would say, suspend any idea you have of not being an artist, because what you’re really doing is coming in and just free-forming and having a good time,” she said. “You can be 92 or 3 years old, and still come in and produce something pretty spectacular, and have a good time doing it.”

