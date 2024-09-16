JCCC Updates: Let’s talk life-long learning

Benefits of life-long learning

A study from Harvard Medical School found that adults who engage in “life-long learning” are healthier and happier. The brain is like the body – it must be exercised regularly to stay in shape. Researchers found that learning any kind of new skill, not just an academic subject, can spur new brain cell growth in adults. In older adults, researchers found that those who took adult education classes were nearly 20% less likely to develop dementia and showed slower cognitive aging.

Another study from Harvard links pursuing hobbies and interests in adulthood to an increased sense of happiness. In a study of adults over 65, those with hobbies were found to report fewer symptoms of depression and loneliness. Hobbies also keep the brain healthy by stimulating the regions responsible for creativity and imagination.

Workforce Development and Continuing Education @ JCCC

Given the value learning can bring to your life, did know that you do not have to be an enrolled student to take a course or learn a new skill at Johnson County Community College (JCCC)? Each year, JCCC provides workforce training, professional skill development, and life and leisure courses to more than 16,500 community members through our Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) branch.

Through WDCE, community members of all ages can continue their education with short-term, affordable, open-enrollment courses that are offered year-round. These courses are offered in many formats including self-paced and live online, block sessions, or weekly course meetings that run for weeks depending on the subject. The course offerings list is released each fall, spring, and summer and topics are selected based on community feedback and local workforce needs.

Life lessons

Not all students are taught basic life skills in school, and many major life experiences are drastically different for young adults today compared to their parents’ generation. WDCE provides courses that teach the personal and professional skills needed to succeed and navigate important life events like:

Knowledge is power in all aspects of life! Learn about more WDCE course offerings to gain new skills and get ahead both personally and professionally.

Explore a career change

Interested in changing careers but don’t know where to start? Want to work for yourself, or learn to make money from your hobbies and interests? WDCE offers courses that help adults pursue their passions in a wide range of fast-growing careers and industries. This fall, courses include:

Choose the subjects that spark your interest. Adult learners aren’t bound by mandatory subjects and requirements to make a grade; plus, WDCE offers low-risk and flexible ways for individuals to take the first step toward a career change.

Leisure: languages, culinary, crafts, and more

WDCE also offers a wide variety of “leisure” courses for community members who want to learn something new and unique. Leisure course offerings change each spring, summer, and fall. We offer a wide range of courses, and this fall they include:

Many leisure courses fill quickly. Community members can sign up to receive email updates to be the first to know about new seasonal life and leisure course offerings.

Learn more

Visit continuinged.jccc.edu to browse Fall 2024 course offerings and learn more about the steps to register. And although it’s September, this holiday season consider spending quality time with family in a course (perhaps Holiday Wreaths) or gifting loved ones a fun and educational experience to share in the New Year. WDCE’s spring courses will be available later this fall!

WDCE at JCCC aims to provide “something for everyone” – personal, professional, and educational enrichment opportunities for the Johnson County community and beyond. Community members interested in teaching a course through JCCC’s WDCE branch should complete this online form.

Life and leisure courses are one of many ways WDCE aims to grow the community through education. Visit JCCC’s website to learn more about opportunities for professional development and education, customized business and leadership training, and earning industry-standard certifications in trades, transportation, healthcare, information technology, and more through WDCE.