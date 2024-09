The city of Merriam is looking to improve safety at a key Interstate 35 interchange.

Last week, the Merriam City Council voted 7-0 to approve a nearly $600,000 contract with an engineering and design firm to explore ways to improve safety at the I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway interchange. The city is paying for the study out of its capital improvement and tax increment financing funds.

This is the beginning of more than a year-long study that involves a traffic and safety analysis, public engagement and a final concept development for an important corridor in Merriam.

“As you know, the Shawnee Mission Parkway corridor and interchange is a very integral part of our city,” Public Works Director Celia Kumke told the city council on Sept. 9. “Merriam residents use it most every day, and a lot of visitors use it to go to the (Country Club) Plaza and western Shawnee. It’s really important to us.”

There are several issues with the interchange currently

Kumke told the city council that there are a slew of issues with the current I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway interchange.

This includes a lack of pedestrian access across I-35 and merging issues from northbound off-ramp to go eastbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway, she said.

Safety is another key concern for this particular interchange, Kumke said.

“Safety, the crash rate is higher than the state average,” Kumke said. “We want to look at capacity too, as we develop and other adjacent cities develop, as well.”

Merriam hopes to secure federal funding for upgrades

Kumke said the city is paying for the $600,000 study out of its capital improvement and tax increment financing funds.

If the study produces “a preferred solution” to the interchange, then Merriam hopes to apply for federal funding, especially given that the interchange itself is owned by the Kansas Department of Transportation, she said.

Kumke said it’s unlikely any improvements will be made to the interchange if the city is unable to secure federal funding.

Councilmember Whitney Yadrich said she and other councilmembers sat with federal officials from different agencies at the 2023 National League of Cities conference who shared “direct pathways” to federal funding.

What does the project entail?

Kumke said the city wants to look at access and safety with the study that the city council approved last week, she said.

Cities leading interchange projects must also study the closest interchanges, so the study will also include looking at the Johnson Drive and 67th Street exits, she said.

This is a three-phase study that is anticipated to be completed in October 2025, according to city documents.

The first phase will look at an existing traffic analysis, the second phase includes testing potential interchange alternatives, and the third phase will produce a construction cost estimate for a final concept plan, according to city documents.

