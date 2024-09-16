Obituaries September 16, 2024 Johnson County Obituaries Raymond Fernandez Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL March 1, 1942 — September 14, 2024 Overland Park, Kansas Visitation Friday, September 20, 2024 10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Funeral Service Friday, September 20, 2024 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleSusan L. Schieber