Susan L. Schieber

July 15, 1950 — September 15, 2024

Olathe, Kansas

Visitation
Saturday, September 28, 2024
11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Memorial Service
Saturday, September 28, 2024
12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.