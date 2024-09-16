fbpx
Subscribe

|

Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Susan L. Schieber

Share this story:

July 15, 1950 — September 15, 2024
Olathe, Kansas

Visitation

Saturday, September 28, 2024

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Memorial Service

Saturday, September 28, 2024

12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

Previous article
Carl V. Bailey
Next article
Raymond Fernandez

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO