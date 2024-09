Roughly two years ago, Elijah Hamilton and his fiancee, Courtney Vinson, set out to fill a gap in the Wichita market.

The couple wanted to get permanent bracelets put on, but they couldn’t find anywhere in their hometown that offered that type of jewelry. They both had the entrepreneurial spirit, Hamilton said, so they decided to put it to use by launching their own permanent jewelry store.

Over the past two years, Forever Bonded has continued to grow — and now it’s on its way to Johnson County. A new Forever Bonded store will open its doors in Overland Park at the end of the month.

Forever Bonded will operate at 11149 W. 95th St.

Forever Bonded will occupy a space on the upper level of the Oak Park Mall, near Starbucks.

There, it will join other new and incoming arrivals to the mall — such as international lifestyle retailer Miniso and women’s clothing store Aur Society.

Once it opens, Forever Bonded will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Forever Bonded offers permanent jewelry in various forms

Forever Bonded offers more than 100 permanent bracelets, anklets and rings in either 14K gold or sterling silver.

Each piece of jewelry is custom fitted before getting “bonded” on with a small welding pen.

Customers can choose from more than 100 chain shapes and sizes, as well as roughly 50 different custom charms.

Forever Bonded also offers engraving for new and existing pieces, as well as chain maintenance for jewelry that customers already have on.

“The options are pretty much up to the customer,” Hamilton said “That’s what we really pride ourselves on, having as many options as possible and having a better price point than a majority of our competitors.”

Forever Bonded might further expand in Johnson County

The Wichita-based brand got its start through pop-ups before landing a permanent storefront at the Towne East Square shopping center in Wichita.

The brand now has locations in Wichita and in Tulsa, Oklahoma — with another in the works in Springfield, Missouri.

The Oak Park Mall shopping center will serve as Forever Bonded’s Johnson County debut. Depending on how this launch goes, Hamilton said he can see Forever Bonded expanding with more Johnson County locations in the future.

“The customers I get to meet, the relationships that I build, networking with the company and even just simply doing the permanent jewelry is such a cool thing to experience,” he said. “It’s changed a lot of people’s lives, including mine.”

Want more local business news? New art space ‘Hawaii Fluid Art’ opens in downtown Overland Park