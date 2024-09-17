June 20, 1937 — September 13, 2024

Prairie Village, Kansas

Judith Ann Larson (nee Houtz) was born on 6/20/37 to Robert and LaVerna Houtz in Laramie, Wyoming. She passed away at Shawnee Mission Hospital in Prairie Village, KS on 9/13/24 due to complications from a stroke.

Judy attended schools in Laramie and graduated from Laramie High School in 1955. She was active in theatre, art , music , cheerleading and was Homecoming Queen attendant.

She later attended the University of Wyoming and graduated with

BA and MA degrees. While at the university she was active in Pi Beta Phi sorority and cheerleading. She then taught school (English, Spanish and Art) and had a 30 year career. She was proud to have retired from teaching in both Wyoming and Kansas (Shawnee Mission) . At various times she taught at the elementary, secondary and college levels.

As a young lady, Judy represented her hometown of Laramie as a Laramie Lassie. The Lassies toured the state and would ride their horses in local parades such as the Laramie Jubilee Days and the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo.

In 1960, Judy married Lee Larson also of Laramie, and had a wonderful marriage that lasted 64 years until her death. They were truly inseparable. During their retirement they traveled the world, enjoyed bike rides, walking around their neighborhood, time at the pool, reading together, seeing concerts and entertaining friends. In her later years ,when mobility became an issue, they were more than happy staying close to home, always together of course, listening to music (often classic country and big band) , spending time enjoying their own company and reminiscing about their wonderful life together. Judy and Lee had 3 amazing childen ,Eric, Katrina and Melissa.

Early in their marriage, Judy was a military wife and was stationed with her husband at Ft. Bliss, Texas and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Later, in civilian life , she and her husband lived in Wash.DC and Kansas City while Lee was employed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. After both retired, they decided to stay in Prairie Village, KS…….their home for the previous 40 years.

She was a sports fanatic cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals , the Kansas Jayhawks and the University of Wyoming Cowboys. She was an avid reader generally going thru a book a week with mysteries as her favorite. She loved playing card games such as cribbage and bridge. She also had a song for every occasion. When she attended amusement parks , such as Worlds of Fun, her favorite ride was bumper cars. As an artist, she was extremely creative and she shared her love of art with her children and students.

Judy was beautiful, outgoing , gregarious and friendly. She enjoyed travel having toured most of the states and Europe. Fresh out of college, Judy and two friends toured Europe for a summer. She loved museums , especially art. She spent one summer studying art at the Smithsonian Museum in DC. She was well known throughout Wyoming. She once , as a Laramie Lassie, met the then current Governor of Wyoming. Years later in a receiving line at the University of Wyoming, the Governor said “ I remember you………you are Judy Houtz ”. Judy made an impression on everyone she met. She was a model as a young lady. Her photos were used in advertising for local businesses and railroads. Upon hearing of her death, her older brother said “She was such a positive force for everyone she met.”

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her son Eric and a sister Jean. Her survivors include her husband Lee, daughters Katrina (husband Tim Moreland) and Melissa (husband Jeff Lewis) , all of Colorado, a brother Bob Houtz of Oregon, nephews Jeff Houtz (Oregon) and Chris Lazzarino and niece Evie Lazzarino (both of Kansas) , niece Robin Houtz ( Oregon ) , grandsons Jack Lewis(Colorado ) , Kale Heckerson ( wife Jessica, Japan), granddaughter Hannah Knox (husband Keegan , Kansas) , great grandson Killian (Kansas) and many cousins and numerous friends.

A memorial service , including livestream, will be held in Prairie Village, KS at Asbury Methodist Church at 1pm on Nov 23. An inurnment service will be held in Laramie ,Wyoming at a later date. Online condolences welcome. No flowers please and send any donations to your favorite charity.

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.