August 25, 1928 — September 11, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Paul Thomas Lundstrom (Tom) passed away on September 11th, at the age of 96. He was pre-deceased in death by his parents, Paul and Viola Lundstrom, and his sister Dorothy. Tom was born in Oelwein, Iowa, and raised in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he held the high school record for the high jump in Fox River Valley for 40+ years. He graduated from Indiana University in 1950 with a Bachelor’s degree in business, which he attended on a Track and Field scholarship, and where he met his future wife, Eileen Jontz. He was a veteran of the Korean War, stationed in Japan with the Army as a Lieutenant in 1951-53. Following his service, he and Eileen moved to Kansas City and lived on the Country Club Plaza, when he was employed by Marathon Paper Company in Sales. He joined the Kansas City office of Merrill Lynch in 1961, where he was a Vice President and Financial Advisor for 36 years.

Tom served as President of the Kansas City chapter of Indiana University Alumni Association in 1968-69. He was also President of the Kansas City chapter of Myasthenia Gravis and served on its national board. From 1968-72, he was Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 97 with Boy Scouts of America. As a member of Asbury Methodist Church for 64 years, he served as chairman of the Music Committee and the Administrative Board and sang in their choir for 20 years. Tom and Eileen enjoyed being longtime members of Midnighters Dance Club of Kansas City for nearly 50 years.

His love of travel took him to many parts of the world and the US, including China, Russia, Australia, South Africa, and throughout Europe. He also loved the outdoors – fishing, hunting, and birdwatching. He and Eileen spent their winters on Sanibel Island for the past 40 years where their family and friends would gather. Tom was a member of Leawood Country Club since 1966, and Loch Lloyd Country Club since 1992, where he was an avid tennis and golf player. He loved his family above all else, and was happiest when spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Eileen Lundstrom; brother David R. Lundstrom; children Paul Thomas Lundstrom, Jr., and Janet Lundstrom Hanson (Bryan); grandchildren Braden Thomas Hanson (Lauren), Davis Winslow Hanson (Katie); great-grandchildren Brooks Michael Hanson and Angelina Christina Hanson; nieces Christine Lundstrom Wood (Robert), Mary Lee Jontz Turk, Diane Chiddister; and extended family James and Amy Howard and Robert and Courtney Downs families.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, September 19th at Asbury Methodist Church, 75th and Nall, Prairie Village, Kansas, followed by a reception in the Parlor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Audubon Society or the Music Department of Asbury Methodist Church.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.