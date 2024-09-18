Charles Edward “Ed” Regan

January 20, 1939 — September 13, 2024

OVERLAND PARK

Ed passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 13, 2024. He grew up in Argentine (Kansas City, KS) and graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1956. He continued his education at Donnelly College before graduating from Emporia State University in 1960 with a teaching certification. In 1964, he obtained a Masters in Special Education from the University of Kansas.

Few things gave Ed greater joy in life than being a great son, husband, father, grandfather, friend and Irishman. He married the love of his life, Madelyn, on August 27, 1960, and together they built a deeply enriched life full of love, family, friends and lots of laughs. As a husband, father and friend, Ed provided thoughtful and inspiring vision, a caring demeanor, and an infectious Irish wit. To his grandchildren, he was, “Grandpa keenful, never be meanful…” He instilled in each of them his strong leadership skills and passion for hard work – if he worked, EVERYONE worked. It was also important to understand the art of delegation. He never missed an opportunity to leave behind a little bit of sage advice, Irish history, and a reminder to “save and have” your money. He also valued the sweetness of life, always having ice cream, candy and cookies on hand and, on occasion, sending along a little “sugar,” a few dollars to put towards something fun. A dual citizen of the US and Ireland, an Irish passport holder, and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, he was (VERY) proud of his Irish heritage, frequently making trips to Ireland, attending Irish Fests around the US and seeing the Clancy Brothers (Irish Balladeers) perform anytime they came to KC.

Professionally, as a teacher and Director of Special Education in Shawnee Mission School District for 27 years, he was a warrior for children with special needs. He trailblazed the development of in-school special education services for all students in need. He was “Special Ed” to his co-workers, not only a nod to his professional experience, but a recognition of just how special he was to all those he encountered. Together with his wife, he co-founded Teech-Um, Inc. which offered teaching and motivational aids that were marketed by school supply companies throughout the United States, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom. He later “supervised” many passion projects, including operational consistency and aesthetic improvements of the Tallgrass Creek (or as Ed calls it, “Tallweeds”) Fountain View Fountain.

Ed lived life to the fullest. No matter where he went, he always made a friend for life (and on Facebook), leaving an immeasurable impact (and big, warm hug) on all those that had the privilege of knowing him throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine Regan, and his sister, Kathryn Atkinson. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Madelyn; three children, Patrice Drew (Doug), Colleen Rumbough (Jim), and John Regan (Danisha); seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed’s memory to Bishop Ward High School, 708 N. 10th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102.

The family extends a sincere and special thanks for excellent care and support from Cristina, Adventhealth Home Nursing, and KC Hospice.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.